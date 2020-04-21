The building-integrated PV devices have taken a big leap forward on the back of a partnership between Australian scientists and a major glass manufacturer which will investigate the use of semi-transparent solar cells in commercial applications, potentially revolutionizing building design.From pv magazine Australia. Scientists in Australia have produced next-gen perovskite solar cells with a conversion efficiency of 17% which they say can transform windows into power generators. The semi-transparent solar cells are able to generate electricity while allowing light to pass through them. The researchers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...