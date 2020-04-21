Madrigal Creatives: Even in Tough Times - Pay More Than Lip Service to Dry, Chapped Lips Introducing a Marketplace First - Nourish CBD Infused Lip Serum

HOLLISTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Madrigal Creatives, an innovator of premium CBD personal care and beauty products, has introduced Nourish CBD Infused Lip Serum, a marketplace first. According to Madrigal founder and CEO Kendra Clark, the innovative formulation takes advantage of the growing CBD trend by blending the healing power of full-strength Hemp-derived CBD oil concentrate with enriching strawberry seed oil and vitamins A, B & E to lock in moisture and promote overall lip health.

"Times are tough and it's hard not to bite our lips with worry each day," Clark said, "but now there's an affordably-priced way to keep lips soothed, repaired and healthy no matter what comes our way." Nourish features a subtle strawberry flavor and is all natural, organic and ultra-pure. Loaded with healing antioxidants and natural emollients, and featuring a unique roller-ball design, Nourish applies evenly and absorbs quickly to soothe, soften and repair.

Madrigal Creatives is a CBD lifestyle brand dedicated to creating high-performing CBD personal care, beauty and pain-relieving products that enable consumers to feel healthier, stronger and experience the benefits of Living More™. All Madrigal Creatives products feature high-performance CBD derived from heirloom European Hemp strains in combination with highest quality essential oils and botanicals. All products are non-GMO, cruelty free and contain no THC synthetic ingredients or artificial coloring.

For more information about Nourish and other premium beauty and personal care CBD products, visit www.MadrigalCreatives.com.

