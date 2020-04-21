Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923268 ISIN: FR0000073041 Ticker-Symbol: PV6 
Tradegate
20.04.20
18:31 Uhr
13,550 Euro
+0,650
+5,04 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIERRE & VACANCES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIERRE & VACANCES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,10013,50018:14
13,05013,20018:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PIERRE & VACANCES
PIERRE & VACANCES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIERRE & VACANCES SA13,550+5,04 %