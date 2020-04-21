Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market potential analysis for an oil and gas company

Engagement Overview:

The client, an oil and gas company based out of China, encountered production declines owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the client faced challenges in managing supply chain operations, implementing crisis management plans, setting up risk mitigation programs, and determining a market-determined pricing system. The client, therefore, wanted to understand the potential impact of COVID-19 outbreak on their business operations and re-evaluate their operations to succeed in the post-COVID-19 era.

The key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1 : To gain complete visibility into spend

: To gain complete visibility into spend Objective 2 : To evaluate the company's overall spend and identify potential reductions in cash outflow

: To evaluate the company's overall spend and identify potential reductions in cash outflow Objective 3: To identify alternative vendors and suppliers to meet the immediate demand in the post-COVID-19 era

Our Approach

As a part of the market potential analysis, the experts reviewed the client's capital and corporate cost budgets, gathered necessary data on the client's employees, analyzed the client's supply chain complexities, and analyzed the best and worst-case scenarios over the short and long term. The experts also identified alternative suppliers in non-impacted regions of the world to help the client meet their immediate requirements post-COVID-19 crisis.

Business impact of the market potential analysis for the oil and gas company

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to lower operating costs, eliminate maintenance capital, and adjust inventory for the post-COVID-19 period.

By leveraging Infiniti's market potential analysis engagement, the client was also able to:

Safeguard the supply chain operations by understanding supply chain risks

Examine the company's financial spend and identify ways to achieve a reduction in cash outflow

Develop a range of scenarios to predict future outcome

Identify alternative suppliers to help them at times of immediate requirements

Outsource portions of their corporate functions

Reduce their capacity and cost structure through staff reductions and related measures

