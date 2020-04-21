Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On April 16, 2020, ENA Investment Capital notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 12,345,049 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 10.00% of voting securities in Ontex on April 15, 2020 to 14.99%. At the same time, as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, ENA Investment Capital notified Ontex that it has crossed below the threshold of 3% on April 15, 2020. ENA Investment Capital's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 10.00% threshold previously disclosed, at 14.99%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting right and acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) George Kounelakis ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street, London, W1B 5SE, United Kingdom ENA Investment Capital LLP Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street, London, W1B 5SE, United Kingdom

Date of Notification: April 16, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: April 15, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 10.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of April 16, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to

securities Linked to securities Not linked to

securities George Kounelakis 0 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited 0 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP 0 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited 0 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited 0 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital LLP 1,757,385 12,345,049 14.99% Total 1,757,385 12,345,049 0 14.99% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 12,345,049 14.99%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

ENA Investment Capital LLP has been appointed as investment manager of the fund holding the shares disclosed above. George Kounelakis is the controlling shareholder of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited. ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital LLP.

Additional information

Following the acquisition of voting securities and the disposal of financial instruments, the holding in voting securities crossed multiple thresholds upwards, including the 10%-threshold, and the holding in financial instruments crossed multiple thresholds downwards, including the 3%-threshold. The aggregate holding in voting securities and financial instruments did not cross any threshold.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

