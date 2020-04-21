BodyViz Launches International Reseller Program to Assist Universities in Moving Anatomy Labs Online

BodyViz unveils strategy to deliver online virtual dissection for anatomy programs in higher education and medical institutions across the world

CLIVE, Iowa, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyViz, a leader in 3D anatomy learning technology, has launched an all-new international reseller program aiming to bring its cutting-edge 3D virtual dissection platform to higher education and medical institutions throughout the world. Institutions often face limited access to cadaveric specimens, making it difficult for them to provide their students with accurate and detailed anatomical content. In light of COVID-19, this challenge has increased exponentially as institutions continue to transition into online/remote learning. BodyViz intends to tackle these issues by providing hands-on virtual dissection experiences for students in both traditional and online learning environments, using 3D visualizations created directly from real human and animal anatomy.

"We chose to work with BodyViz because of the flexibility and scalability of their 3D Anatomy Learning Platform. Having the ability to augment anatomy education with virtual anatomy labs all across our country in any setting truly opens the door to significantly enhancing the learning environment and creates more opportunities for our company," said Vipin Chopra, CloudNCare, Managing Director.

With its newly developed online anatomy lab and all-new software release in 2020, BodyViz provides unlimited access to active learning resources for students both inside and outside of the traditional anatomy lab and classroom. Students can virtually dissect, examine, and peel away tissue layers to explore the complex 3D spatial relationships of interconnected systems. Using BodyViz Interactive Anatomy Content modules, students can test their understanding directly within their institution's preferred learning management system.

"We really focused on refining the user experience for students and instructors in our latest software release. Utilizing the foundation of the BodyViz 3D Anatomy Learning Platform that students and instructors have embraced, we've made the process of integrating virtual resources into anatomy curricula much easier for the instructor and more effective and engaging for the students," said Mike Stuart, BodyViz, Executive Vice President.

The cutting-edge technology and flexibility of BodyViz's 3D Anatomy Learning Platform help anatomy instructors significantly increase their students' interaction and exposure with real anatomical resources using computers, tablets, and applications alike. This is particularly important for international universities today, where access to cadaveric specimens is growing increasingly scarce and expensive. BodyViz tackles this issue by providing institutions with a cost-effective way to engage their students with active learning resources.

Follow the link provided (https://docsend.com/view/s2vn95b) to download the BodyViz Reseller Brochure and get started today.

