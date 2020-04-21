Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV), following the recent sale of 10% of its 100% share capital of Universal Music Group (UMG) for an enterprise value of €30 billion, today announced the acquisition of 10.6% of the Lagardère share capital.

This acquisition is a long-term financial investment reflecting Vivendi's confidence in the future prospects of the French group which enjoys international leadership positions in its businesses and which, like many others, is experiencing difficult times at the moment.

Important Disclaimers

This press release contains information that may have characterized, before becoming public, inside information as defined by Article 7, par. 1, of the European Regulation 596/2014 regarding the acquisition of Lagardère shares.

Furthermore, each of Vivendi's businesses is closely monitoring the current and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. At this point, it is impossible to determine with certainty how long it will last and how it will impact Vivendi's revenues and annual results. However, the revenues of certain businesses, notably Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, are expected to be affected in the second quarter of 2020.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor any American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005708/en/

Contacts:

Vivendi