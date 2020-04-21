Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: XFC Moves Forward With Relaunch Summer 2020

DESTIN, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC:DKMR) has announced that Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") will pay tribute to First Responders globally during the highly anticipated relaunch of the renowned brand. Most televised professional sporting events throughout the world have been cancelled or postponed due to the Coronavirus. However, XFC has maintained their position to thrill combat sports fans worldwide with live televised events inside the XFC Hexagon.

Despite the numerous cancellations and postponements of sporting events across the world, XFC is committed to remain focused on the relaunch of XFC and will continue to televise combat sports events. Chairman and CEO, Steve Smith, understands the need for sports in the current environment. "XFC will launch with a tribute to First Responders...our Front Line. It is our heartfelt responsibility to thank those that have stepped up during this world crisis".

"Our sponsors, investors and broadcast partners, as well as sports fans around the world, are starving for new sports content. XFC's history of providing high level events and production will again satisfy this need with entertainment value that has become a staple of the XFC" said Smith.

When: July 3, 2020

Where: Florida (new guidelines and change in restrictions) Venue TBA

Broadcast: LIVE in the USA, Latin America and Europe. Streamed and VOD internationally

XFC President and COO, Myron Molotky, provided insight for the relaunch this summer and the necessities needed to present a world class event as well as precautions for a safe environment. "While XFC is a global brand that employs 185 fighters from 35 different countries, we are fortunate that many of our athletes are based in the USA and training right here in our backyard. These are unprecedented times, and we are confident that our fight cards will reflect the XFC business model in discovering the Next Generation of Champions in the XFC Tournament, rising stars in the XFC Young Gun Series, and ultimately the XFC SuperFight Championships".

Molotky continued "Our priority is the safety of our fighters, staff and fans. XFC will adhere to the guidelines and regulations set forth by the commissions and state legislators regarding the COVID-19 pandemic".

XFC has a new website at XFCMMA.net and will be announcing new partners in the coming weeks. News will also be announced on our social media channels, such as our 440,000 fans on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialXFC/ and robust XFC-XFC International YouTube channel.

About the Company

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC: DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC has partnered with one of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

