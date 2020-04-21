ACF Technologies Joins Forces With the Department of Health and Social Care to Increase COVID-19 Testing Across the UK

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACF Technologies, Inc. , the leader in Patient Experience Management (PXM) solutions, today announced they will help the Department of Health and Social Care, by providing the appointment platform and services to help increase COVID-19 testing across the UK.

Simon Ronald, VP of Business Development, said: "ACF is very proud to be working with the Department of Health and Social Care - assisting in the current efforts to increase COVID-19 testing across the UK. It's particularly amazing to see the dedication of the teams involved - with everyone showing their willingness to help make a difference in such difficult times. It really shows the spirit of the UK, pulling together to get things done."

ACF is committed to helping its customers, partners, colleagues, and the wider community deal with the unprecedented crisis caused by COVID-19. Among other measures, the company is reaching out to Healthcare providers across the globe offering to help and support them in a common goal of saving lives.

Andy Hart, Managing Director, said: "I am particularly proud of our team in the UK. There is no better time to step up and make a difference than right now. Driven by a sense of national pride and the desire to support healthcare workers and fellow citizens, we pulled out all the stops to play our part in the fight against COVID-19."

