SSA Public Relations: Potiker Family Foundation Donates EcoloxTech Sanitization Equipment To Serving Seniors For The Potiker Senior Community Centers Kitchens And Serving Seniors Facilities

EcoloxTech HOCI Generator Technology Helps Serving Seniors Assure Food Preparation Safety As Potiker Senior Community Centers Kitchens Prepare and Delivers Over 6,000 Daily Meals For San Diego Seniors In Need During Covid-19 Crisis

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / The Potiker Family Foundation, in coordination with EcoloxTech (https://www.ecoloxtech.com/), have provided the company's HOCI generator sanitization machine to Serving Seniors for the Potiker Senior Community Centers kitchens as the Center prepares and delivers over 6,000 meals per day to San Diego seniors in need during the Covid-19 crisis. A San Diego non-profit organization, Serving Seniors is nationally recognized for its innovative programs and services for older adults living in unstable financial situations.

"Through the utilization of the EcoloxTech HOCI Generator, Serving Seniors can produce the limitless amounts of sanitization spray needed to maintain the cleanliness of their kitchens and vehicles, which are currently preparing and delivering healthful meals to our city's most vulnerable population," said Michael Potiker, Vice President of Potiker Family Foundation and a principal in private investment firm Trousdale Ventures, LLC (www.trousdalevc.com).

The EcoloxTech HOCI system generates 55 gallons an hour of sanitizing spray for application on any food contact surface, vehicle interior and any object touched by delivery drivers. The machinery is also being used to spray down sidewalks and hallways in the Serving Seniors residence halls, which currently shelter hundreds of disadvantaged senior citizens.

"During this time of crisis, Serving Seniors is fully engaged and committed to helping support San Diego seniors who are among our most vulnerable citizens to COVID-19. It is imperative that seniors in need receive daily nutritious meals - and to ensure that all meals are prepared in fully sanitized production facilities. We are grateful to the Potiker Family Foundation and EcoloxTech for helping Serving Seniors provide the Potiker Senior Community Centers the resources to prepare safe and healthy meals to those most vulnerable to COVID-19," said Paul Downey, Chief Executive Officer of Serving Seniors.

In use by kitchens worldwide, EcoloxTech is an industry leader in the manufacture of food and contact surface sanitization and water disinfection systems.

About The Potiker Senior Community Centers:

The Potiker Senior Community Centers, operated by Serving Seniors include permanent, affordable, supportive housing for seniors 62 and older with 200 units of affordable housing. The residents of the Potiker Senior Family Residence are seniors who have had a history of difficulty maintaining stable housing and, in some cases, have been homeless. The support services located within the housing provide the safety net services needed to assist the most at-risk residents in maintaining stability. The Potiker Family Senior Residence has just been named as one of the nation's five best practice models by the Shelter Partnership.

About Serving Seniors:

Serving Seniors is a San Diego based nonprofit with an international reputation for providing impactful programs and services to older adults living in poverty. Serving Seniors is supported primarily by donations, grants, bequests and investments. Serving Seniors has been transforming the aging experience through an innovative approach to providing comprehensive services that have earned national recognition as a model for helping vulnerable, at-risk seniors remain healthy and independent.

About EcoloxTech

Headquartered in Miami, EcoloxTech manufactures systems that generate electrolyzed water, an all- natural, non-toxic, non-irritant, and eco-friendly antimicrobial solution. FDA cleared, EcoloxTech electrolyzed oxidizing water saves time and water use in sanitizing produce, leaving no harmful residues, alterations in taste, odors, or discolorations. EcoloxTech is founded by Morten Larsen, a Marine Engineer, former White House advisor on advancing environmentally friendly technologies and engineer for the United Nations in Africa and Dr. Scott Hartnett, a graduate of Nova Southeastern University School of Medicine who has worked as a physician and surgeon in the Mercy Health System in Philadelphia and specialized in minimally invasive surgery at the University of Miami Hospital. Larsen serves as CEO of EcoloxTech, while Dr. Hartnett serves as the company's Chief Medical Officer.

