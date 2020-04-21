The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AAN, FITB and SERV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Aarons, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Investors Affected: March 2, 2018 - February 19, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Aarons, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aaron's had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (ii) consequently, the operations of Aaron's Progressive Leasing ("Progressive") and Aaron's Business ("AB") segments were in violation of the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (iii) consequently, Aaron's earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (iv) the full extent of Aaron's liability regarding the FTC's investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron's noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company's financial results; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Investors Affected: February 26, 2016 - March 6, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Fifth Third Bancorp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (ii) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

Investors Affected: February 26, 2019 - November 4, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan termite activity; (b) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (c) in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster's financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

