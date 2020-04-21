Ben Henrikson, RE/MAX Horizon: Realtor Ben Henrikson Finds New Way to Feed the Homeless and Support Local Business Amid COVID-19 Crisis

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / RE/MAX's Real Estate Broker Ben Henrikson and his wife are no strangers to helping the underserved individuals in their community. They have been providing meals for the homeless at their Church in Elgin one Saturday per month on an ongoing basis.

"We traditionally purchase and prepare the meals ourselves the night before and serve them the next day," said Henrikson.

This month and next month, however, they are changing their approach by providing boxed lunches that can be picked up in order to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. In addition, they will also be supporting Big Apple Bagel, a local business where they will purchase the ready made meals instead of buying ingredients at a grocery store and preparing the meals themselves.

The new approach with the boxed lunches launched on the first Saturday in April and will be ongoing. The next pickup will be Saturday, May 9th from 7am to 8am at the Vineyard Church in downtown Elgin, IL.

"Now more than ever, it is important not only to help the people in our communities but also to support our local cafes and restaurants," added Henrikson. Big Apple Bagel in Elgin has supported our food serving mission in the past by donating food items and it's our turn now to be there for them."

Henrikson has been a broker with RE/MAX listing and selling both residential and commercial properties since 2001. His accolades include being honored with the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 and RE/MAX Platinum Club in 2017 and 2018 among others.

About Ben Henrikson, RE/MAX Horizon

Ben Henrikson is a long time Elgin area Broker and resident and works with both buyers and sellers. He sells residential, commercial, apartments and land properties throughout the Fox Valley. For more information, please call (847) 293-7900, or visit https://benhenrikson.remax.com/. RE/MAX Horizon is located at 374 N McLean Blvd., Elgin, IL 60123.

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Ben Henrikson, RE/MAX Horizon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586169/Realtor-Ben-Henrikson-Finds-New-Way-to-Feed-the-Homeless-and-Support-Local-Business-Amid-COVID-19-Crisis