EzyStayz Kicks Off Its First Exchange Listing With Foblgate

EzyStayz joins forces with DexOne to launch new tokens on Korean exchange Foblgate

SYDNEY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The only Australian-owned global holiday rental website "EzyStayz" has released their own cryptocurrency "EZY" which will be launching on the Korean exchange Foblgate on the 21 April at an introductory price of 0.005 USD.

EzyStayz has 1 million listings in 205 countries around the globe, which include 80,000 + destinations worldwide and 1982+ Hotels Chains & Boutique resorts. EzyStayz has enhanced its travel experience by introducing gaming elements to its product offering a different marketing approach towards their customers allowing them to play and win their accommodation booking for free.

Foblgate is one of the largest exchanges in South Korea, a country that is responsible for approximately 35% of all global crypto trading. Foblgate is soon to announce a partnership with Binance, so it is a great fit for EzyStayz's first exchange to list on.

This launch is being supported by DexOne, a crypto marketing team that is prominent in the Korean trading world, and has built a successful portfolio managing clients within this space. Their local knowledge of the trading habits and trends of the Korean crypto market has helped to shape this launch, increasing the chances of success with this token.

EzyStayz token currently has a market capitalisation of USD 28,000,000, and with Bitcoin rebounding from its March USD 4500 low to currently USD 7500, there is no better time to launch on an exchange.

There have been some exciting supporters in the project and recent discussions with TRON's Founder and CEO Justin Sun, who sees the investment potential and a very positive future for the company. He was interviewed on Coin Telegraph quoting that he is a long-term believer in cryptocurrencies and owns a stake in many altcoins. He also predicted that Bitcoin will cross the $100,000 mark in 2025, emphasizing that other cryptocurrencies will follow the trend.

EzyStayz token purchasers will not only be able to trade EZY on exchanges but they will also benefit from a 25% discount on all booking fees when they pay for their vacation rental or hotel booking with the EZY token.

EzyStayz makes it easy to pay and travel using blockchain technology. As per James Moses, Founder & CEO of EzyStayz:

"We look forward to continuing to implement innovative technology that supports both the sharing economy and expanded tourism. The EzyStayz website is the first building block of a larger exchange that will eventually target businesses and consumers with more strategic B2B tools to tap into the potential of the hospitality sector."

It is estimated that by 2022 the crypto-economy will be equal to 10% of world GDP2.

Please visit us at https://io.ezystayz.com to download our Whitepaper, Pitch Deck and other related documents.

