Copenhagen, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2020) - BitHull S.A (www.BitHull.com) has created quite a stir in the global cryptocurrency marketplace with its recently launched miners BH Miner and BH Miners Box. In spite of their moderate power consumption, these FPGA minors deliver extraordinarily high hash power. Both these products are great for home based mining because of their low noise.

BH Miner and BH Miners Box can be used to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero. The basic product from BitHull S.A is BH Miner, and it has been designed specifically for the crypto mining beginners. On the other hand, BH Miners Box is tailor-made for seasoned miners looking for substantial profits. To further enhance the profit making potential of its miners, BitHull S.A has recently waived off the custom as well as shipping fees.

Hash Rates:

BH Miner Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 360 TH/s, Litecoin: 60 GH/s, Ethereum: 15 GH/s, and Monero: 3 MH/s

BH Miners Box Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 2160 TH/s, Litecoin: 360 GH/s, Ethereum: 90 GH/s, and Monero: 18 MH/s

Profit (BH Miners Box):

Bitcoin: $7,8k profit per month

Litecoin: $19k profit per month

Ethereum: $25k profit per month

Monero: $30k profit per month

The monthly power cost for BH Miners Box comes to just around $285, and depending on the coin mined, users can start making profits within a month. Both the miners come pre-configured, and are super easy to use. Most importantly, these miners require relative low internet data speed of 10 kb/second for uploads as well as downloads. Some users mention that they have even used their 3G mobile devices for mining. Many of these users consider these miners to be ten times better than all other existing mining hardware in the market.

For more details, please visit: https://www.bithull.com/.

About BitHull:



BitHull S.A is a technology company dedicated to developing next-generation hardware for cryptocurrency mining. The company is run by a team of experts with a track record of delivering world-class tech components such as FPGA chips to numerous industry heavyweights.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54703