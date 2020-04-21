Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 510200 ISIN: DE0005102008 Ticker-Symbol: BSL 
Xetra
21.04.20
17:36 Uhr
39,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
BASLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASLER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,80040,20021:16
38,60040,00019:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BASLER
BASLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASLER AG39,5000,00 %