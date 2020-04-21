Group P6: Royal Palm Residences Reaches 35% Sales in First 45-Days from Launch

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Just weeks after opening its brand new, state-of-the-art sales gallery, Royal Palm Residences announced it is 35% sold, exceeding expectations by a significant margin. In late January, Boca-based Group P6 kicked off sales, opening a 4,500 square foot luxury sales center at 475 E. Royal Palm Road in downtown Boca Raton, site of the new development. The highly anticipated nine-story, 48-residence condominium project is scheduled to be delivered in 2022.

"We knew there would be high demand for this type of luxury boutique product, but it's selling even quicker than we ever anticipated," said Ignacio Diaz, Managing Partner at Group P6. "On the heels over our very exceptional opening quarter, we are now fielding numerous calls from numerous clients in the Northeast who are strongly considering leaving dense city life for more green space & walkability & lower taxes. Our sales team has gone from receiving 1-2 leads a day from those areas to now 10-12 a day."

Sales of the project is being handled by ONE Sotheby's International Reality. Their sales team led by Bambi Ross, says that there are number of factors contributing to fast pace of sales, include walkability and the fact that the homes are the perfect size for empty nesters or those looking for second homes near the ocean. Royal Palm Residences offers three to five-bedroom residences ranging from 2,425 to 7,168 square feet, ample room for families looking to downsize without sacrificing much space.

With the current state of the country, the team has pivoted from the typical open houses and events to holding virtual showings and webinars to ensure the safety of its members, other brokers and potential buyers, said Ms. Ross.

Each home at Royal Palm Residences is fully customizable, allowing homeowners to create their ideal living space, by scheduling in-person, architectural design meetings, with award winning RLC Architects, the design firm handling the luxury project.

All 48 boutique residences will have 270 degrees of natural light, dual-entry private elevator access directly into the unit, European kitchens and top-of-the line appliances, including gas cooking & Wolf gas barbecues built into large outdoor terraces. Prices start at $1.75 million.

Amenities include two assigned, secured, underground parking spaces; an expansive wellness plaza, featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, boutique pool with a heated spa and a club room with European kitchen and bar for entertaining. The building will also feature a 24-hour doorman and private underground storage.

World-renowned, Suffolk Construction, general contractor, has been working on the project. Zelman Style Interiors is taking care of all interior design.

For more information about Royal Palm Residences visit https://www.rpresidences.com/.

About Group P6

With 45 years of development experience, Group P6 is well known for its reputation of delivering everything the company promises to meet and exceed customer expectations. The company's latest project was 327 Royal Palm, 24 luxury boutique residences in east Boca Raton which came on the heels of six other high end residential projects in the region. Group P6's principals possess substantial experience in international business, engineering, construction, architecture and development, and hold degrees from MIT, Northwestern and Harvard. In South Florida, Group P6 is honored to be recognized among the next generation of luxury residential developers.

