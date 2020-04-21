The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market is poised to grow by USD 1.94 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005673/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 149-page report with TOC on "Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Analysis Report by Application (pipeline, and LNG and terminal) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-oil-and-gas-pipeline-and-transportation-automation-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the expansion of oil terminals. In addition, the virtualization of automation control systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market.

Oil terminal support the oil and gas supply chain by storing crude oil and petroleum products. With the rise in the global demand for energy, there has been an increase in the number of oil terminals and pipeline constructions across the world. Regions such as APAC and Africa are witnessing a significant growth in the number of oil terminals to meet this rising demand. For instance, the Mombasa oil terminal in Kenya is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. With the proliferation of many such oil terminals across the globe, the growth of the market will accelerate significantly during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. the business across various segments such as Electrification Products, Industrial Automation, and Robotics and Motion. The company offers a wide range of oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation solutions. SCADAvantage and Ability Distributed Control System 800xA are the key offerings of the company.

Danfoss AS

Danfoss AS operates the business across various segments such as Danfoss Power Solutions, Danfoss Cooling, Danfoss Drives, and Danfoss Heating. The company offers a wide range of oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation solutions. VLT AutomationDrive FC 301 FC 302 and PLUS+1 input/output modules are the key offerings of the company.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates the business across various segments such as Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools Home Products. The company offers a wide range of oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation solutions. GasStream and PipelineTransporter are the key offerings of the company.

Flowserve Corp.

Flowserve Corp. operates the business across various segments such as Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division, and Flow Control Division. The company offers a wide range of oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation solutions. Digital Positioners Logix 3800 is one of the key offerings of the company.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates the business across various segments such as Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers a wide range of oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation solutions. PAC8000 Controllers and Equipment Insight are some of the key offerings of the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Oil And Gas Pipeline And Transportation Automation Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Pipeline

LNG and Terminal

Oil And Gas Pipeline And Transportation Automation Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005673/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/