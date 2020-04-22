Phat Scooters Honors Drive Electric Earth Day

Phat Scooters highlights its adult electric scooters in observance of Earth Day

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Phat Scooters invites America to charge up and explore with its street-ready, personal electric scooters in support of Drive Electric Earth Day on April 22, 2020.

While practicing social distancing during these difficult months and celebrating Earth Day, individuals and families can explore the outdoors, enjoy fresh air, and reduce their carbon footprint at the same time.

Phat Scooters all-electric scooters offer a cost-effective yet stylish alternative to drive electric. An excellent option for individuals who want to transition to drive electric but aren't quite ready for the major purchase of an electric car.

"Phat Scooters are the most exciting thing to happen in the drive electric movement," said Peter Johnson, Founder and CEO of Phat Scooters. "Whether you're looking to change the way you commute, meet with friends for dinner, or go for an afternoon joyride, the Phat Scooters all-electric scooter will get you there in style."

While most people around the nation are undergoing shelter-in-place orders, many will be observing Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, 2020. In this unprecedented period of COVID-19, with millions of Americans working from home, cities across the US are recording reductions in air pollution. The improved air quality is attributed to fewer vehicle emissions-a testament to the Drive Electric movement.

Phat Scooters offers an attractive option for continuing the course toward improving air quality with its stylish, street-ready scooters. These fun scooters with a SOCAL vibe provide an excellent option for short commutes and running errands.

Phat Scooters allows individuals to be ready for any adventure with three versatile driving modes-bike mode at 20 MPH, golf mode at 13 MPH, and beach mode at 8 MPH. The electric scooters deliver the safest, smoothest, and easiest ride, with the fat tires and securely welded handlebars. With just a 6-inch ground clearance and EABS hydraulic disk breaks that will stop on a dime, electric drivers can feel secure. In most states, license and registration are not required, allowing individuals to explore on their stylish vehicle the moment it is delivered.

Visit https://phatscooters.com/ to learn more and customize a made-to-order electric scooter with personalized design, colors, and accessories.

https://vimeo.com/375712593

Contact Name: Deb Fiorentino

Phone: 602-284-1989

Email: pr@phatscooters.com

Website: https://phatscooters.com

SOURCE: Phat Scooters

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586204/Phat-Scooters-Honors-Drive-Electric-Earth-Day