Cub Energy Inc. Announces the Appointment and Resignation of Directors

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUB), a Ukraine-focused energy company, announces the appointment of Patrick McGrath to the Board effective immediately. Dr. Timothy Marchant has resigned from the Board and the Company wishes to thank Dr. Marchant for his significant contributions over the past seven years.

Mr. McGrath is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) and has been the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 2013. Mr. McGrath has over twenty years' experience in finance and management, particularly in international oil and gas and mineral exploration companies.

About Cub Energy Inc.

Cub Energy Inc. (TSX-V: KUB) is an upstream oil and gas and power generation company, with a proven track record of exploration and production cost efficiency in Ukraine. The Company's strategy is to implement western technology and capital, combined with local expertise and ownership, to increase value in its undeveloped land base, creating and further building a portfolio of energy assets.

For further information please contact us or visit our website: www.cubenergyinc.com

Mikhail Afendikov

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(713) 677-0439

mikhail.afendikov@cubenergyinc.com

Patrick McGrath

Chief Financial Officer

(713) 577-1948

patrick.mcgrath@cubenergyinc.com

