The gambling industry's leading technology company now offers Jumio's ID and Document Verification solutions to streamline onboarding and eKYC for online operators

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced a new partnership with Playtech, the gambling industry's leading technology company. Jumio joins Playtech's SAAS programme, whereby Playtech's operators and suppliers across the industry's most popular product categories, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker, are given access to a range of different enabling technologies and services.

Navigating the regulatory landscape is a huge challenge for gambling operators, thanks to increasing regulations across a broader number of geographies. As such, Jumio's ID Verification and Document Verification solutions are available to Playtech's ecosystem of operators to support them as they onboard new customers and help comply with emerging regulations across the industry.

With Jumio ID Verification, gambling operators are able to establish the genuine identity of their remote players by verifying government-issued identity documents. Jumio's advanced technologies detect manipulations of genuine ID images, content (name, address, date of birth, etc.) and face photo replacements.

Jumio Document Verification enables new players to verify their address using their smartphone or webcam, instead of physically visiting a casino. It allows customers to quickly scan documents such as utility bills, credit card statements and bank statements, even if the documents are crumpled or creased.

While ensuring compliance across jurisdictions is vital, it is also important for Playtech's operators to be able to offer a smooth onboarding process for players amidst growing consumer demand for speed and simplicity. By leveraging informed AI, biometrics, computer vision, machine learning and verification experts, Jumio is able to verify identity credentials issued by over 200 countries and territories in near real-time.

"Jumio is the kind of landmark partner in the compliance space that will really help us further establish our SAAS programme," said Anthony Evans, VP of Product Strategy at Playtech. "The quality of Jumio's product, ease of integration and breadth of functionality was important for us, but the flexibility and coverage of the offering means Jumio is able to support many of our different customers in their compliance journeys across jurisdictions."

"We are thrilled to join Playtech's SAAS programme as a compliance partner," said Simon Winchester, Jumio VP of EMEA sales. "As a result of our advanced risk scoring, we have been able to identify patterns and probabilities of fraud based on a combination of high-risk profiles, while streamlining the onboarding experience of legitimate players. It's our ability to uniquely balance fraud detection, compliance mandates, and the user experience that will prove invaluable to Playtech's ecosystem of operators looking for ways to adapt in this rapidly evolving landscape."

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person's online and real-world identities. Jumio's end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including informed AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 225 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company, delivering business intelligence-driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data-driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data-driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. As of June 2018, through the acquisition of Snaitech, Playtech directly owns and operates the leading sports betting and gaming brand in online and retail in Italy, Snai. Snaitech operates a B2B2C model as a service provider, allowing franchisees to utilise the Playtech technology stack in the retail environment while operating the leading brand, Snai, directly online as a B2C business.

Playtech's Financials Division, named TradeTech Group, is a technology leader in the CFD and financial trading industry and operates both on a B2C and B2B basis.

Playtech has in total c.5,900 employees across 19 countries and is headquartered in the Isle of Man.

For more information, please visit: www.playtech.com

