Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J0S4 ISIN: IM00B7S9G985 Ticker-Symbol: PL8 
Stuttgart
21.04.20
11:10 Uhr
2,471 Euro
-0,051
-2,02 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PLAYTECH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLAYTECH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3422,42821.04.
2,3622,40421.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PLAYTECH
PLAYTECH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLAYTECH PLC2,471-2,02 %