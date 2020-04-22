Physician Merchant Services: Nano Mask the First Face Mask Proven to Kill 99.9% of Viruses

HARLINGEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / My name is Mark Harrison MD, CEO of Physician Merchant Services. I am a board-certified radiation oncologist with 30 years of clinical practice and healthcare consulting experience from Harlingen, TX.

Nano MaskTM is the First Antiviral Surgical Mask Proven to Kill 99.9% of Viruses on contact and it Self-Cleans to remain Effective and Sterile For 1 Month.

IT'S A GAME CHANGER!

THE ULTIMATE FACE MASK PROTECTION

Businesses will have difficulty due to the lack of generalized testing and the inability to utilize social distancing effectively as an infection control measure. In addition, the other critical problem is not knowing who the asymptomatic carrier of the disease is, the so called "Typhoid Mary." Nano MaskTM is a major advance in PPE infection control and we need to get it out into our communities as soon as possible. Our goal is to help provide maximum protection for healthcare workers, employees and the general public as the country gradually reopens.

COMMON RISK FACTORS IN ORDINARY PROTECTIVE FACE MASKS

Standard face masks can actually exacerbate the problem of spreading the Coronavirus. You can have the best and most high-tech and expensive filter in your face mask, but Coronavirus still get through, which means you are not completely safe.

Germs are transmitted in droplets and airborne particulate matter to the mask.

Particulate matter filters cannot inhibit all viruses from passing through.

Viruses can often get stuck and can live within them for up to 9 days.

Infection risk increases when handing contaminated mask (i.e. removing, etc.)

Another shocking discovery is when you breathe in a face mask for a few hours, you actually collect Coronavirus that sticks onto the face mask.

You can take that face mask off, put it in your handbag, touch your face and your child, and you are actually spreading more disease.

Nano MaskTM

Our patented proprietary formula is proven to destroy 99.9% of viruses, bacteria and other pathogens. It is approved by the US EPA and CE and universally proven to destroy any organic substances coming into contact with it.

The formula breaks-down any organic substance on the surface of the mask, including Coronavirus and does not allow any virus to survive, preventing the community transmission on contact.

Effective inhibition of infectious agents present in the surrounding environment is crucial for our safety. The use of a self-cleaning sanitizing mask will be of great value in the prevention of contamination and disease contraction.

How Long can you wear the Mask? The mask can be worn for up to 1 month. Any water that touches the mask, such as rain, does not affect its ability to kill the virus.

For more information, please Text or call Dr Mark Harrison at 956-212-4388.

Mark Harrison MD CEO Physician Merchant Services mharrison@mdsupplychain.com

