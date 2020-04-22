Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with on-line distributor Digi-Key Electronics

Opens a new sales channel for FPC BM-Lite for new applications and global distribution



World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announces a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics. This cooperation will strengthen Fingerprints 'position and help the company scale into new markets and application areas within IoT and access globally.

"This is a step for us to be able to scale with FPC BM-Lite and to reach new verticals that require additional sales channels to drive business. Digi-Key will help us reach out and find new potential markets and application areas, concludes Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

"We are excited about the new partnership with Fingerprint Cards" said David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. "Biometric Authentication is growing as it continues to be implemented into new applications and devices. Digi-Key now offers customers an easy path to develop secure devices with integrated capacitive fingerprint sensor technology."

Fingerprint's BM-Lite Module and Development Kit are currently in-stock and available for immediate shipment from Digi-Key. More information can be found here.

