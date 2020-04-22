Atos International: Atos acquires data science firm Miner & Kasch

Press Release

Atos acquires data science firm Miner & Kasch

Paris and Irving, Texas, April 22, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced its acquisition of Miner & Kasch, an artificial intelligence (AI) and data science consulting firm headquartered in Elkridge, Maryland that specializes in building intelligent end-to-end, data-driven solutions. With this acquisition, Atos will enhance its big data and AI consulting practice of zData experts to accelerate its Data Science-as-a-Service offering and to deploy edge and next generation data science platforms for industry solutions at a global scale.

In 2017, Atos expanded data engineering capabilities with the acquisition of zData, a leader in big data platform solutions. The combined expertise of zData and Miner & Kasch brings more than 100 AI consultants into the Atos portfolio and delivers added value in business acceleration for the customer's increasingly real-time, data-reliant economy.

Atos' next generation data platforms for digitally transforming the enterprise have key capabilities in predictive maintenance to reduce costs and create uptime, video analytics to secure spaces, personal medicine to provide better diagnosis and more - all designed to manage IoT ingest and compute securely on-premise at the edge.

"The acquisition of Miner & Kasch strengthens our digital portfolio to better serve our customers' evolving needs," said Jerome Sandrini, Head of Big Data and Security, Atos in North America. "Atos' data science expertise with deep vertical know-how benefits the customer with added technical skills and appropriate digital resources to rapidly develop use cases and to deploy and support data science applications on any environment of their choice."

Founded in 2015, Miner & Kasch employs elite consultants to implement advanced artificial intelligence solutions using cutting edge machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing and statistics. Miner & Kasch provides autonomous solutions for established Fortune 500 enterprises and startup customers across various industries, including healthcare, financial services, energy, manufacturing, construction and engineering.

"Together, Miner & Kasch and Atos will bring next-level AI and data science proficiencies that fast track company's innovation strategies for their local and global ambitions. We continue to aid customers in the journey to becoming self-sufficient in their data practice, helping them create real-world solutions to efficiently execute business goals," said founders Donald Miner and Niels Kasch.

To learn more about how Atos is helping the enterprise innovate through data science, please visit zdatainc.com.

