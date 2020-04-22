RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec announces corporate planning matters

Extraordinary Meeting of Bondholders will be held on Wednesday 6 th May 2020 at 13:00 CET

Publication of 2019 Annual Report delayed till further notice

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will not take place on 18th June 2020 but at a later date





Deventer,22nd April 2020 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces the following corporate planning matters.



Extraordinary Meeting of Bondholders

As announced in the press release issued on 16th April 2020, the Management Board decided, under approval of the Supervisory Board, to contact the Stichting Obligatiehoudersbelangen (a Foundation to safeguard the bondholders' interests) and request to convene a (virtual) Extraordinary Meeting of Bondholders at the earliest occasion. The Management Board of RoodMicrotec and the Board of the Foundation (Stichtingsbestuur) today announce that a virtual meeting with bondholders will be held on Wednesday 6th May 2020 at 13:00 CET on the online communication platform from the Foundation. The meeting can only be joined by bondholders (by invitation only) and the Foundation will communicate with all current bondholders by e-mail on an individual basis, providing them with personal login instructions and password.

2019 Annual Report

Publication of the 2019 Annual Report of RoodMicrotec was scheduled for Thursday 30th April 2020. The outcome of the Extraordinary Meeting of Bondholders is essential for the determination of the impact of the bond loan, predominantly the timing of the redemption obligations following an amendment of its term, on the financial statements of RoodMicrotec in relation to the going concern assumption in the company's accounting policies. Therefore, the Management Board of RoodMicrotec has decided, under approval of the Supervisory Board, to delay publication of the 2019 Annual Report till further notice, latest in June 2020.

The Management Board wishes to point out that the bond loan amendment is the only reason for the decision to delay the publication of the 2019 Annual Report.

2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM)

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of RoodMicrotec was scheduled for Thursday 18th June 2020.

As a consequence of a later publication date of the 2019 Annual Report, the AGM has to be postponed. As soon as the revised publication date of the 2019 Annual Report has been determined, RoodMicrotec will be able to reschedule the AGM, considering the six-weeks convocation period, and communicate the new AGM date.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

Attachment