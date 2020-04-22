CardsChat.com: Poker Beginners Can Learn How to Win in Just 30 Days with Brand New E-Book

GIBRALTAR, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CardsChat.com is extremely excited to announce the launch of its exclusive new e-book, 'Becoming a Winning Poker Player in 30 Days'. The independent poker forum worked with Collin Moshman and Katie Dozier, its brand ambassadors and industry experts, to create the program.

About the E-Book:

The guide is free for anyone who registers with CardsChat.com's forum or you can buy it from Amazon for $7.99 .

. Those that will benefit the most from the book will know the basic rules of Texas Hold'Em and are passionate about poker.

The 30-day program is supported by a series of videos which build on the text with more explanations.

Users can pick any pace they would like. Complete the course in a week and skip through content they already know, or spread it out over months. Do what it takes to ensure the course works best for them!

If there are any terms users don't know, or a concept they're struggling with, they will have the opportunity to participate in discussions with the CardsChat community in the forum, as well as with the poker experts who created it.

After reading this guide users will be more prepared to win micro- stakes tournaments and sit and goes.

Collin Moshman and Katie Dozier, Authors of the book:

"If you love poker like we do, we want you to be playing your best. And that's our goal with this course. We teach the most important concepts of the game in short, fun and easy-to-read lessons. We're excited to release it exclusively for CardsChat and hope you get started today!"

About CardsChat:

CardsChat.com is a worldwide poker community. The forum is run by true poker enthusiasts who offer poker strategy guides for all types of players, unbiased poker site reviews, exclusive freerolls and bonuses, and much more.



