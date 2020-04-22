Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Continues to Advance Development of Psilocybin and Psychedelics Division to Address Significant Mental Health Issues

Empower is utilizing clinics, physicians, technology and direct access to 165,000 patients to launch dedicated division and resources for psilocybin research.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT)(OTC: EPWCF)(Frankfurt 8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented life sciences company is pleased to announce, it is has created a subsidiary company dedicated to the advancement of psilocybin research and patient care, addressing the significant mental health issues of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and addiction.

The Company is leveraging its assets that include the existing clinic network, the developing franchise brand, tele-medicine, access to its 165,000 patients and large physician team, to make advancements in psilocybin research and psychedelics therapy in general.

"Mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, addiction and PTSD appear to be on the rise with the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "Clinical trials continue to show that psilocybin therapies may provide tremendous help with these conditions, that we see every day in our clinics. As a Company, we must endeavour to utilize our assets and capabilities to positively impact patients' lives."

The mental health crisis could cost the world $16 trillion by 2030 according to Future Market Insights and further, the global behavioral health (non-pharmacological) market is expected to be valued at US$156 billion by 2028.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and it is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has determined that preliminary clinical evidence indicates psilocybin may demonstrate substantial improvement over other available therapies for treatment-resistant depression; and granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation for a treatment that uses psilocybin as a therapy for such depression.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated health & wellness brand with a network of corporate and franchised health & wellness clinics in the U.S. The Company is building its first hemp-derived CBD extraction facility and produces its proprietary line of cannabidiol (CBD) based products. The company is a leading multi-state operator of a network of physician-staffed wellness clinics, focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The Company has commenced activity on how to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies, psilocybin and other psychedelic plant-based treatment options.

