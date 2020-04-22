Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) remains on track for potential approval and launches of two additional assets (surufatinib and savolitinib) in China in 2020/21. HCM is actively engaging with regulators (including the China NMPA and US FDA) with regards to trial initiations and NDA submissions as it continues on its trajectory to a global innovative oncology company. Furthermore, given the broader pipeline progression, it has a high level of visibility on data submission to regulators and international scientific conferences this year, including ASCO, AACR and ESMO. Importantly, with the China COVID-19 experience under its belt, HCM is positioned to capitalise on its experience of conducting business in a COVID-19 environment. We expect 2022/23 to benefit from global drug launches providing continued pipeline progression.

