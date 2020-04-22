YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire BEAT Gaming Corp.

VANCOUVER, B.C. / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSX.V:YDX),(OTC PINK:YDRMF),(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of March 23 and March 31, 2020, the Company has entered into a definitive arm's length share purchase agreement dated April 20, 2020 (the "Agreement") with BEAT Gaming Corp. ("BEAT") and the shareholders of BEAT (collectively, the "Vendors"), pursuant to which YDX has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares BEAT from the Vendors (the "Transaction"). BEAT is a Toronto-based esports organizer and management company.

Regarding the Transaction, Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation stated: "We have ambitious plans for our esports initiatives and are looking forward to having the BEAT team on board. There are few esports event producers as experienced as BEAT and we are confident that our network can be a key element to expand their business opportunities, both for online and live events like our Game On Festival. We are also looking forward to bringing BEAT's event management experience to our other areas like exhibitions and experience centers. The world is becoming more and more gamified and esports is influencing all live activations."

About BEAT

Founded in 2011, BEAT is an experienced Canadian esports company that has organized internationally recognized events such as the Dota 2, Overwatch and PUBG BEAT Invitational. Since its creation, BEAT has organized over 30 professional and semi-pro esports events, which have reached over 40 million views globally. BEAT is one of the oldest and most established event organizers in Canada, having international experience and being one of the first third-party companies to receive authorization to organize Overwatch tournaments.

BEAT organized the first large scale Canadian Dota 2 event at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Events organized by BEAT have received extensive coverage from outlets such as ESPN, TSN & Score esports and have had successful engagements with Blizzard Entertainment, Valve, Twitch, AMD, SteelSeries and more. In addition to organizing its own events, BEAT provides esports consulting, management and tournament organization services out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

"We are looking forward to joining the YDx family. YDx's vision for creating vertically integrated immersive experiences resonated greatly with us and we can't wait for the future," stated Bill Elafros, director and co-founder of BEAT.

The terms of the Agreement are consistent with the terms of the letter of intent, as amended, which were announced on March 31, 2020, with the total consideration payable by YDX in connection with the Transaction being $640,000, consisting of: (i) cash consideration of $400,000 payable on the date which is thirteen (13) months from the closing of the Transaction, and (ii) stock consideration of $240,000 payable by the issuance of 4,000,000 shares in the capital of YDX on closing (the "Payment Shares"). Closing of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions common to similar share purchase transactions, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

On the closing of the Transaction, 75% of the Payment Shares will be subject to a voluntary hold period with 25% being released on closing without a voluntary hold period, 25% being subject to a voluntary hold period of two months from the date of closing, 25% being subject to a voluntary hold period of four months from the date of closing, and the remaining 25% being subject to a voluntary hold period of six months from the date of closing.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company has entered into a finder's fee agreement dated April 20, 2020 with an arm's length finder for the issuance of 925,000 shares in the capital of the Company (the "Finder's Shares") subject to the policies and the approval of the TSXV. When issued, the Finder's Shares will be subject to a restricted period of four months and one day.

The Company anticipates that the Transaction will constitute an Expedited Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions under the following three divisions:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location-Based venues with a highly scalable business model. Developed as an all-in-one gamers haven featuring state-of-the-art free room tech right down to the most nostalgic gaming systems.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is an interactive entertainment event that celebrates the video game universe. Designed for gamers, families and fans of all ages, this Festival is a fusion of culture, entertainment and fun through Interactive Exhibits, Game Arenas, eSports Tournaments, high impact collective experiences, among other fun activities, all brought together in one large exhibition-style event.

