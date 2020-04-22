The "10 Tech Trends for 2020 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How much is being invested in Western Europe in tech trends such as artificial intelligence, IoT, 3D printing Co. currently and in the next few years and which countries are ahead in European comparison?

10 Tech Trends for 2020 and Beyond offers you market forecasts for the individual trend themes for Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK as well as Western Europe.

This report presents market forecasts for essential tech trends in Western Europe. The selection of tech trends is based on a paradigm of major computing platforms. This report features 3rd platform technologies as comprised of the four main pillars': cloud, mobile, big data and social.

In addition to the four pillars, the 3rd platform is associated with a collection of new technologies that represent new opportunities for market growth and which the analyst refers to as the innovation accelerators'. These include 3D printing, augmented and virtual reality, cognitive and artificial intelligence, internet of things, robotics and security. Definitions of each of the 10 tech trends are included in this document.

The particular added value of this publication is its compilation of comparable market data for five major European economies, thus giving the reader a clear idea of the size and growth of market opportunities across tech trends and countries.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

1 Mobility

1.1 Definition

1.2 Market Outlook

2 Cloud

2.1 Definition

2.2 Market Outlook

3 Big Data and Analytics

3.1 Definition

3.2 Market Outlook

4 Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems

4.1 Definition

4.2 Market Outlook

5 IoT

5.1 Definition

5.2 Market Outlook

6 Robotics

6.1 Definition

6.2 Market Outlook

7 Security

7.1 Definition

7.2 Market Outlook

8 Further Trends Definitions

8.1 3D Printing

8.2 Augmented/Virtual Reality

8.3 Social

9 Data Tables

9.1 France

9.2 Germany

9.3 Italy

9.4 Spain

9.5 United Kingdom

9.6 Western Europe

Appendix

List of Figures

Figure 1 Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Solutions in the next 12 months (%)

Figure 2 Market Value Mobility, Western Europe, 2017-2022

Figure 3 Evolution of Cloud Strategy in Europe (2018 v. 2017)

Figure 4 Market Value Cloud, Western Europe, 2017-2022

Figure 5 Big Data Analytics is the Highest-Priority Workload Among European Organisations

Figure 6 Market Value Big Data and Analytics, Western Europe, 2017-2022

Figure 7 Business Goals Driving the Consideration or Adoption of AI Systems

Figure 8 Market Value Cognitive AI, Western Europe, 2017-2022

Figure 9 European Outlook for IoT Spending by Industry

Figure 10 Market Value IoT, Western Europe, 2017-2022

Figure 11 Market Value Robotics, Western Europe, 2017-2022

Figure 12 Top Information Security Priorities in Europe for 2019

Figure 13 Market Value Security, Western Europe, 2017-2022

List of Tables

Table 1 France, Tech Trends, Market Value, 2017-2022

Table 2 Germany, Tech Trends, Market Value, 2017-2022

Table 3 Italy, Tech Trends, Market Value, 2017-2022

Table 4 Spain, Tech Trends, Market Value, 2017-2022

Table 5 United Kingdom, Tech Trends, Market Value, 2017-2022

Table 6 Western Europe, Tech Trends, Market Value, 2017-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nooa2x

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005390/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900