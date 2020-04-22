The Nordic nation is now the third European country to have waved goodbye to coal for power generation. Another 11 European states have made plans to follow suit over the next decade.Sweden has joined Europe's scramble to decommission coal. Power utility Stockholm Exergi has announced the permanent closure of coal-fired co-generation plant KVV6, in Hjorthagen, eastern Stockholm. The Scandinavian country had planned to rid itself of coal by 2022 but appears to have decommissioned its facilities two years early. The KVV6 plant has two boiler rooms, one of which was shut before the winter. The other ...

