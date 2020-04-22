Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Announces The Publishing Of A CBD Absorption Study Using CELLg8(R) In The American Journal Of Endocannabinoid Medicine

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) (the "Company" or "Orchid"), a multi-state cannabis company, is pleased to announce that its patent pending liposomal delivery system has just had its second clinical study published in the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine on April 2, 2020.

RESULTS:

All participants showed absorption of CBD in the bloodstream via liposomal delivery at 1 hour. In contrast, no CBD was detected in 9 of the 15 participants at 1 hour after ingestion of nonliposomal CBD. Table 1 shows CBD blood levels measured at baseline and 1-hour post-ingestion for both CBD preparations. Two participants demonstrated baseline CBD levels >0 (0.1 and 0.19 ng/mL) before ingesting the liposomal preparation but because they were already randomized, they were still included per intention to treat analysis (ITT).

Statistical analysis was performed to calculate the area under the curve (AUC) using the trapezoid method. The mean CBD level at 1-hour post-ingestion was significantly higher when participants received the liposomal preparation compared to the nonliposomal preparation (1.77 and 0.24, respectively; P<0.0001; Table 2). Results were not markedly altered by the 2 participants with baseline CBD levels.

The highest concentration of CBD detected at 1 hour was 5.9 ng/mL in the liposomal CBD preparation compared with 1.3 ng/mL in the nonliposomal preparation. The mean area under the curve (AUC) for CBD concentration was significantly higher (0.89±0.75 ng/mL) in the liposomal preparation compared with the nonliposomal preparation (0.12±0.20 ng/mL; P<0.0001).

Participants were monitored for adverse events and were asked to report any form of discomfort or unusual effects including stomach upset, nausea, or headache. No issues were reported.

Conclusion:

The results of this study demonstrate that liposomal CBD has significantly greater bioavailability than stand-alone CBD. Larger studies with more time points are needed to replicate results and validate that liposomal CBD is a more efficient and universal delivery system than nonliposomal preparations of CBD.

The published clinical study can be found here: https://ajendomed.com/articles/liposomal-cannabidiol-delivery-a-pilot-study/

"The publishing of yet another clinical study furthers our belief and understanding that CELLg8® is truly revolutionary for cannabis, and greater, our understanding of the bioavailability of cannabinoids within the human body. The fact that we now have our second clinical study published specifically with its use in CBD, allows for our CELLg8® formulations to further distance themselves from competitive delivery systems." said Corey Mangold, Founder & CEO.

"The result of coupling CELLg8® technology with cannabis is the replacement of less convenient and unhealthy ways to supplement THC. CELLg8® THC delivers an immediate effect that allows users to meter their dose without guessing," Tom Gillespie, CEO of CELLg8®, explains. "CELLg8® can be supplemented in any environment in a day and age where secondhand smoke is not tolerated."



CELLg8® Sciences has begun working and formulating with several multi-state brands in the cannabis and CBD industries. Product formulation testing with the first group of brands is nearing completion and products are projected to hit shelves in Spring 2020. For more information please visit www.CELLg8Sciences.com.

CELLg8® is a nutrient delivery system that has been clinically proven through safety, absorption, and blood glucose studies to enhance the absorption of most vitamins, minerals, herbs and cannabinoids. CellG8® was developed by Dr. Emek Blair and has been published in five medical journals including The American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine and the Journal of the American Chemical Society. When CellG8® is formulated with cannabis products, it drastically increases bioavailability and even more importantly, makes edible products effective in less than 5 minutes. The amount of active THC needed in a dose is also reduced by over 80% because of the effectiveness and bioavailability. Published clinical studies can be found at www.CELLg8Sciences.com.

ABOUT ORCHID ESSENTIALS

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, CA-based multi-state operator that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery system. Since July 2019, Orchid has diversified its efforts and has brought to market innovative services and product offerings to support brands throughout the global cannabis industry. Orchid has diversified its portfolio to include PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid, through its wholly owned subsidiary, has launched a patented and clinically proven bioavailability solution to increase the absorption of THC and other cannabinoids making products much more effective and an activation time of less than five minutes. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will continue to create new and innovative products and technologies, then bring them to the global cannabis marketplace and set the gold standard for delivery systems whether it's vape or formulation sciences. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

