The global industrial emission control systems market is poised to grow by USD 6.46 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (Oil and gas, Power generation, Iron and steel, Cement, and Others), and Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in stringent government regulations. In addition, the increase in power and electricity demand globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial emission control systems market.

The increase in GHG emissions from industries has led governments to introduce stringent regulations to minimize the levels of harmful emissions. For instance, the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) defined under the Clean Air Act, was introduced by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The objective of this act is to limit the emission of pollutants such as SO2, lead, ozone, CO, NO2, and particulate matter. This is propelling the adoption of industrial emission control systems, which include products such as fabric filters, cyclone separators, catalytic reactors, scrubbers, electrostatic precipitators, and thermal oxidizers. Thus, the increase in stringent government regulations is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Companies:

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Babcock Wilcox, Volund Other Renewable, and SPIG. The company offers Industrial emission control systems. They also provide equipment such as circulating dry scrubber, wet flue gas desulfurization systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, and dry sorbent injection systems.

CECO Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental Corp. offers products through the following business units: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company offers products such as filter separators, FCC cyclones reactor, gas separators, and bio-reaction biogas oxidizers.

Ducon

Ducon operates under various business segments, namely Flue gas desulfurization systems for power boilers; Infrastructure, steel fabrication, and turnkey construction; Air pollution control Ducon environmental systems; and Solar power plants. The company provides industrial emission control systems.

Dürr Systems AG

Dürr Systems AG offers products through the following business segments: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The company provides air pollution control systems such as gas-turbine filter housings, small cartridge filters, and others.

Fujian Longking Co. Ltd.

Fujian Longking Co. Ltd. provides one package solutions such as DeNOx system, electrical control equipment, dust removal equipment, flue gas integrated cleanup system, and others. The company also offers industrial emission control systems, which incorporates flue gas denitration technology.

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Oil and gas

Power generation

Iron and steel

Cement

Others

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

