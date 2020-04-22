Aleph Farms Going Carbon-Neutral by 2025

- Sustainable food systems pioneer commits to net-zero emissions across its supply chain; leverages existing plans for pilot plant (BioFarm) to reach sustainability goals at scale

REHOVOT, Israel, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph Farms, Ltd., announces its new sustainability strategy: to eliminate emissions associated with its meat production by 2025 and reach the same net-zero emissions across its entire supply chain by 2030 . Aleph Farms cultivates delicious, real steak without harming animals or the environment. Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Aleph Farms consolidates its approach for food system resilience not only to cope with local and global supply chain disruptions that put food securities at risk, but also to promote natural ecosystem preservation and reduce friction points with wild animals. As it prepares for active pilot-plant (BioFarm) operations next year, the company has set the bar higher for its sustainable development goals.

It is calculated that food production is responsible for over a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. Agriculture uses half of the world's habitable land and 70 percent of the freshwater withdrawals. In addition, 94 percent of mammal biomass (excluding humans) is livestock: outweighing wild mammals by a factor of 15-to-1 while posing a threat to the conservation of biodiversity in a global ecosystem. Aleph Farms' move sets to limit global warming to 1.5°C as targeted under the Paris climate agreement and translate the European Green Deal resolutions into actionable climate practices that decrease ecological footprints of food production on a global scale.

Striving to nourish the world and provide unconditional access to high-quality, safe and affordable nutrition to a growing population, Aleph Farms is actively engaging in a dialogue with livestock farmers to integrate cultivated meat as part of a solution set to fundamental challenges that the agriculture industry is facing, such as eroding revenues and increased retirement rate in developed countries. This establishment of a new category of meat products will actively support the capacity of current and future generations to maintain prosperous communities, as partners across the supply chain work jointly towards a carbon-neutral system. The company outlined a series of efforts and achievements it will leverage to reach its goals:

Sustainability Advisory Board: The Company gathered top-level thought leaders from around the world to solicit views, reach objectives and implement its holistic approach to sustainability across the ecosystem's entire value chain: Danielle Nierenberg , The President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues; Aimée Christensen , CEO of Christensen Global Strategies and the Founder and Executive Director of the Sun Valley Institute; and Marc Buckley , Advocate for the UN SDG's, Advisor & Consultant to the UNFCCC, Expert for WEF on Innovation, Sustainability, Agriculture Seafood, Food, and Beverages, and Climate Speaker and Mentor trained by former US Vice President Al Gore .

Z-Board : In February, the Company announced the establishment of its 'Z-Board' - a dialogue platform that engages Generation Z leaders in the vision development for future generations.

In February, the Company announced the establishment of its 'Z-Board' - a dialogue platform that engages Generation Z leaders in the vision development for future generations. Sustainable Production and Process Design : The Company is collaborating with Black & Veatch, a global engineering and construction company, to build a resilient, compliant, and sustainable infrastructure for large-scale production with foundational principles of circular economy and renewable energy.

In a recognition of its continuous efforts in developing efficient solutions for food security on Earth (and beyond - last fall, the company was the first to produce meat on the International Space Station without dependency on local natural resources and without slaughtering animals, with 3D BioprintingSolutions), Aleph's innovation has been selected by Netexplo Forum, in partnership with UNESCO, as one of the 'ten most promising innovations of the year' in terms of its positive impact and sustainable development.

As part of raising awareness to the impact of many small viral changes in the ways we manage our lives on the world around us, earlier in March the company has started powering an initiative called MyViralChange.

"At a time when the occurrence of regional and global crisis is increasing - African Swine Fever, Australia fires, COVID-19 - food system resilience is at the core of Aleph Farms' vision and the key to building a better future for generations that follow," says Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms. "We have to rethink the way we use our natural resources, but our sustainability approach encompasses not only aggressive environmental goals. It also targets social, nutritional and economic objectives. We are identifying challenges and bottlenecks, engaging with experts and youth leaders, raising awareness and driving innovation across the entire value chain in order to accelerate the necessary global transition of our food system into the right direction."

"The way food systems across the world utilize the world's finite resources wields a major influence on the direction in which climate change, food security, and socio-economic consequences will follow," adds Lee Recht, PhD, Head of Sustainability at Aleph Farms. "We see the situation and the challenges through an 'innovation lens' that helps us understand the responsibility we share and the impact we have on the state of our world and our people."

About Aleph Farms:

Aleph Farms is a food company that paves a new way forward as a leader of the global sustainable food ecosystem, working passionately to grow delicious, real beef steaks from the cells of living cows. With the goal of helping to reshape the global meat market (valued at more than US$1 trillion, and growing), Aleph Farms is one of few companies poised to emerge as a leader in this space. The company reported in May 2019, on a US$12M Series-A investment participated by strategic partners and venture capital. Aleph Farms was co-founded with The Kitchen Hub and the Technion institute of Technology, Israel.

Aleph Farms was named as one of the: 20 Hottest Startups of 2019, 50 Hot Tech Companies Globally in 2019, and Top 10 Israeli inventions of the last 10 years.

