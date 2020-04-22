LocoSoco Group Plc - Co-Operative Society Distribution Arrangement

Heart of England Co-operative Society Distribution Arrangement

LocoSoco Group Plc, the Wiener Borse DM traded company that builds technology and products to profit from creating sustainable communities, is pleased to announce a new distribution arrangement with the Heart of England Co-operative Society.

Following on from our strong March trading performance announced on April 3rd 2020, LocoSoco have signed a distribution arrangement with the Co-Op to install 35 outlets with eco-refill stations.

Heart of England Co-operative Society Ambient Category Manager Philip Moore commented: "This product is very much in demand by our local communities - its popularity has been demonstrated by a fantastic first week of sales in our stores. We look forward to working with the company to develop our sustainable solutions even further for the benefit of our members and customers."

LocoSoco CEO James Perry commented: "At present, it seems that as fast as we can supply our existing network, new distribution channel opportunities continue to materialise. We are delighted to secure this new distribution arrangement with the Heart of England Co-operative Society and look forward to working with them on further sustainability initiatives.

Following on from our March update, our network continues to grow, and I would like to once again acknowledge our dedicated team and distribution network who have worked night and day to make this happen.

Don't forget to check in to the LocoSoco website (www.locoso.co) for the latest news and developments. I look forward to providing further updates."

About LocoSoco Group Plc

LocoSoco builds technology to profit from creating sustainable communities. We work with community partners to turn community assets into eco-enterprises enabling them to generate additional revenues whilst going green.

Community partners have the opportunity to engage with their local community on sustainability, whilst also earning additional revenue for themselves, their businesses and causes.

LocoSoco Group Plc listed on the Austrian Wiener Borse Direkt Market in February 2019.