Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured") today announced it has added 22 certified compostable and biodegradable cups, bowls, take-out containers, plates and cutlery to its plant-based packaging and product assortment.

Using a variety of sustainable materials, including fiber from sugarcane waste, Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) certified paper and polylactic acid (PLA), these products also represent expansion for good natured beyond bioplastics into a broader assortment of eco-friendly materials. As part of a phased roll-out, this initial selection of foodservice products are all made without chemicals that have been identified as potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

The good natured foodservice collection addresses the increased demand for packaging options that are suitable for food take-out and delivery while also being planet friendly. The combination of growing pressure from consumers and city legislation driving change in waste management programs has resulted in businesses adopting biodegradable and compostable materials for take-out and delivery packaging, which can be combined with food scraps to create a single waste stream.

"Even prior to the very challenging circumstances of COVID-19, consumer eating trends have been changing rapidly toward prepared and takeaway food and demand for appropriate packaging that's environmentally responsible," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured. "This new product assortment enables us to address a whole new segment of thousands of food and restaurant businesses across North America who require more than just rigid bioplastic container options."

This news come after the Company's recent growth announcements with SmartPac Inc., a U.S. based food and beverage packaging provider, and the acquisition of Shepherd Thermoforming and Packaging Inc. announced in early March 2020. The Shepherd acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of April 2020.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products made with renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

By combining cutting-edge renewable material technology and the latest sustainable design features, good natured creates eco-friendly home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/take-out containers and other industrial supplies designed do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by driving incremental sales, minimizing waste and improving logistics, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

