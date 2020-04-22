Tetra Bio-Pharma: Tetra Expands on its Orphan Drug Development Program and Management Update

Tetra targeted ODD applications for ophthalmic, cancer and skin rare diseases

Tetra receives its 5th Orphan Drug Designation (ODD)

OTTAWA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSXV:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce its Orphan Drug development strategy and provide a management update.

Tetra is focused on generating intellectual property including use, manufacturing, and innovative molecule protection. Taking a first drug to the market approach is an important priority for Tetra as this strategy will secure financial benefits in market exclusivity and protection for Tetra and our shareholders.

Yesterday, Tetra received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for secondary cannabidiol (CBD) formulation of its cannabinoid topical drug PPP004 in the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa.

Management views Tetra's Orphan Drug program similar to securing a pipeline of innovative molecules that target cannabinoid receptors. Tetra's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer commented, "Many drugs fail during preclinical development and only a few make it to marketing approval for use in humans. A pipeline is critical to any pharmaceutical company's survival and Tetra is delivering this security for its long-term growth. The ODD strategy has been expanded during COVID-19 and is part of Tetra's strategy to secure first drug approvals and work with commercial partners to launch potential products sooner. As Tetra's portfolio of Orphan Drug candidates expands, management is assessing which drug development will remain exclusively developed by Tetra and which drugs development programs will be advanced through strategic partnerships."

The Orphan Drug Act, applicable only to the US market, was created to provide industry with incentives to develop drugs that are designed to treat, or prevent, diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. An application for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) includes critical aspects such as, the scientific mechanism of action for the drug's role in the target disease, the prevalence of the rare disease in the USA. Typically, the mechanistic rationale involves the company providing experimental data supporting the claim that its drug may be effective.

There are important financial benefits to corporations that follow an Orphan Drug development path. If granted, an ODD provides the drug with a status which gives exclusive marketing and development rights as well as financial benefits to help recover part of the costs of clinical development. More specifically a 50% tax credit on the cost of clinical trials performed in the USA, a 7 year marketing exclusivity following drug approval, a fast-track type approach to file and review submissions, waiver of the new drug approval fees (estimated at $3 million US), as well as other financial benefits.

"Each ODD application is driven by scientific data generated by Tetra's research and development department and in line with a commercialization strategy. Tetra is positioning itself as a world leader in cannabinoid drug development and increasing its ODD portfolio provides opportunities that will allow us to generate value for shareholders. Over the coming weeks, Tetra shall expand on its commercial ophthalmic and topical drug programs," commented Dr. Chamberland CEO & CRO, Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Management update

During the COVID-19 crisis, Tetra has not suspended or slowed down any of its regulatory and clinical activities and continues to find ways to advance its clinical trials. SERENITY© remained Tetra's top priority and we are increasing the number of clinical sites while clearing schedule 1-type and export licenses (USA & Mexico) for each site. On April 14, 2020, Tetra has announced that Dr. Sue Sisley's Scottsdale Research Institute received the renewal of its Schedule 1 license from the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Tetra is continuing to expand its clinical sites to be ready to accelerate patient enrollment in the USA for its PLENITUDE© and SERENITY© trials.

The Orphan Drug development strategy does not bring on additional new expenses to the corporation as these products were already advancing through the various drug development stages. The ODDs provide Tetra with the ability to optimize its commercialization strategy for its ophthalmic drug PPP003 and topical formulations referred to as PPP004.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

