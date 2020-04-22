Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues ADR Update on Hutchison China MediTech (HCM)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) remains on track for potential approval and launches of two additional assets (surufatinib and savolitinib) in China in 2020/21. HCM is actively engaging with regulators (including the China NMPA and US FDA) with regards to trial initiations and NDA submissions as it continues on its trajectory to a global innovative oncology company. Furthermore, given the broader pipeline progression, it has a high level of visibility on data submission to regulators and international scientific conferences this year, including ASCO, AACR and ESMO. Importantly, with the China COVID-19 experience under its belt, HCM is positioned to capitalize on its experience of conducting business in a COVID-19 environment. We expect 2022/23 to benefit from global drug launches providing continued pipeline progression.

Our valuation is unchanged at $5.9bn ($42.57/share). Our valuation includes net cash of $190m at end December 2019 plus $110m net proceeds from the January 2020 capital raise.

Click here to view the full report.

