Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issues today's Earth Day special edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast.









Today's podcast features an exclusive interview with Mr. William Ralston, President and Director and Mr. Corey A. Lambrecht, Chief Financial Officer, both of SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING), discussing the future of solar and how their Direct Solar Subsidiary has scalability and adaptability for the long run.

When asked about the personal significance of Earth Day, CFO, Lambrecht said, "Earth Day has a special significance to me in my history as a former President of Earth 911 for a number of years. At the time we were focused on the three R's, Reuse, Reduce and Recycle. As you reflect on the world today, it's a time for rethinking and reimagining."

"With what is going on in the global market and with the pandemic, it's a world imagining where we are more reliable on renewable energy. As it relates to SinglePoint, Inc., one of the emerging technologies at the time I was at Earth 911 was solar, so I am happy to be with SinglePoint now. We are rethinking and reimagining how to adjust our business as we move forward and promote solar. This Earth Day, this year it's about sustainability and health and how to lessen the impact on our planet."

Looking at how their subsidiary, Direct Solar has adapted to virtual sales through the Covid-19 pandemic, the company recently reported it has grown from 13 states to 25 states implementing the virtual solar sales process.

Ralston, President and Director noted "It took about a solid two weeks for going all virtual and getting the agents comfortable online. It has really started to take off and we are getting more sales in the door daily. Ultimately they made a very good strategic shift very quickly. It's always been on our roadmap to do so and this made us fast-forward the timeline."

Discussing the benefits of solar that Direct Solar is showing consumers, Ralston said they can show the homeowner instantly how it's affordable but also how it offers independence and self-sufficiency from the grid with solar plus back-up.

Looking forward at future trends and innovations in the solar sector, both Ralston and Lambrecht agree that micro-grids will become popular in rural areas, including truck stops and around hospitals providing redundancy and ensuring areas will always have power.

Lambrecht said they will also be looking at community solar as an opportunity. "Community solar is a subscription model, like a Netflix for solar and can reduce residential costs for consumers. We have started to do some work in that area as things get back to a more normalized environment, we plan to attack that and truly innovate in that direction."

Thanks, that's it for today. Do something good for this beautiful planet each and every day.

Podcast host: Dawn Van Zant, founder of Investorideas.com

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content.

