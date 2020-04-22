Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - Investorideas.com (https://www.investorideas.com/), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's special edition of the AI Eye, featuring an exclusive interview with the CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.'s (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC Pink: VSBGF).



VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.'s (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC Pink: VSBGF) recently-announced multi-sensor camera capabilities, developed in collaboration with Photon-X will allow for a more comprehensive detection of COVID-19 infection, according to VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton.

"Not only are we using facial recognition, a core capability of VSBLTY, but also doing what we would call a wellness perimeter: checking for the overall health of people that are entering a facility," he said.

Standard infrared cameras can glean a body's surface temperature, but Hutton explained that this alone is insufficient to assess a subject's wellness. He explained that the unique blend of Photon-X's other capabilities combined with temperature detection makes this difference.

"What inspired us about the Photon-X relationship was not just that it had the ability to do temperature [checks] at distance - three to eight metres - but also respiration and heartbeat," he said. "Why does that matter? One of the things that's sort of the dirty little secret of temperature sensing is that it's only surface temperature."

"The true indicator of wellness isn't surface temperature, it's core temperature," he said. "So, adding the capabilities that Photon-X uniquely delivers, which are respiration and heartbeat, creates more definitiveness in that calculus. Whereas temperature sensing can be exposed to a fair degree of false positives, when you add those two other metrics then you decrease the likelihood of false positives."

Many businesses that are considered non-essential are, of course, currently closed or else operating in a limited capacity on account of measures intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In the press release, Hutton explained why the tech from VSBLTY and Photon-X will be crucial once production resumes and businesses re-open:

"As the world slowly goes back to work, we will all want to be assured that we can do so safely. Thermal detection in venues, buildings, restaurants and public spaces will be an easy detection tool that can augment safety and help prevent further contagion. We have already seen efforts by major retailers, manufacturers and large employers to implement wellness detection at building and factory entrances. This is a safety measure that has long-term value and may well be an essential element in the new economy."

"There's two components to it," he said. "One is: If I'm an employee who's working at a manufacturing facility, I represent a risk to my employer if I'm carrying the virus with me. …Between now and the appropriate remediation, therapy, and/or vaccine, the ability to identify persons that may be running outside of parameters, in terms of temperature, is important - not just for an employer, but for the employee as well."

Having made a case for the need for this technology, Hutton said the next step is an efficient rollout.

"We already have enormous pent up demand for this suite of products, so the challenge is on us at the moment to make sure we rapidly bring it to the marketplace and do so in a way that is competitive and cost effective."

