Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PD8P ISIN: CA91834N1006 Ticker-Symbol: 5VS 
Tradegate
22.04.20
12:34 Uhr
0,122 Euro
-0,003
-2,41 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1200,14014:55
0,1210,14413:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP0,122-2,41 %