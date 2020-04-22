New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQB: FNGR), a US fintech company with mobile payment and recharge platform operations in China, is pleased to provide the following message from its CEO.

Message from the CEO

These are unprecedented times - we have all been made aware of the things that are truly important in our lives - our health and our families - and we are able to re-focus our energy to give thanks to those that continue to put themselves at risk for the betterment of society. The doctors, nurses, first responders and hospital workers are all in our prayers, along with the frontline workers such as grocery store clerks, delivery drivers, cooks and countless others that commit to their work schedules, allowing us to maintain some semblance of normalcy. For all of you, we are grateful.

In the past few weeks, I have seen many companies issue statements regarding their operations during this COVID-19 pandemic; however, we were reluctant to make any comments for fear of appearing tone-deaf to the real crises at hand. People are concerned about their next paychecks and the status of their employment, or whether they will have a roof over their head or food on the table in the coming months. However, we do realize that our Company plays a valuable role, however minor, in the continuing functions of the everyday lives of our business partners and customers.

To fulfill our responsibilities, we must first prioritize the safety of our employees and staff. In terms of procedures, we follow the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for best practices. We have also implemented a travel ban prohibiting non-essential travel, in accordance with all national, state and local restrictions. And where possible, we are encouraging the use of videoconferencing for all meetings during this phase of restricted movement.

At the same time, we remain focused on building our Company's foundational businesses, maximizing our operational efficiency to utilize the opportunities we have been afforded. Although this is not "business-as-usual", we are fortunate that much of our business is online, allowing us to continue running without significant disruption.

As a Company, we have always made every effort to understand the concerns of our shareholders, and how the decisions of our Company impact their lives. During this period of uncertainty, we recognize that our best duty of service would be to ensure we continue building the best Company possible, balancing commercial growth with our tenets of philanthropy and goodwill. This means that while we aim for financial success for both us and our business partners, we must also provide some benefit to the society-at-large, and we will look to find some humanitarian endeavor in the weeks and months ahead.

And if in this period of adversity other companies are forced to re-adjust their priorities and goals, then that becomes the silver lining that we can all draw from during this time in isolation, battling this dreadful disease.

I wish all of you, and your families and friends, the best - please stay at home if possible, remain socially distant, stay safe, and most importantly, stay healthy. We look to also provide an update regarding our operations shortly - please stay tuned.

Gratefully yours,

Martin

