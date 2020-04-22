Annual general meeting in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release no. 19/2020



Today on 22 April 2020, the annual general meeting of Better Collective was held at Toldbodgade 12, 1253 Copenhagen K

At the meeting, the shareholders approved

the audited annual report and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019;

the appropriation of profits as recorded in the approved annual report; and

discharge of liability to members of the board of directors and the executive management.

The shareholders approved the proposals from the nomination committee regarding

re-election of Jens Bager as chairman of the board of directors and Klaus Holse, Leif Nørgaard, Søren Jørgensen and Petra von Rohr as members of the board of directors and election of Todd Dunlap as new member of the board of directors;

remuneration to the board of directors for the current financial year;

re-appointment of Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnersselskab and to approve the remuneration to Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnersselskab; and

issue of 25,000 warrants to the new member of the board of directors.

The shareholders further approved the proposals from the board of directors to

adopt a remuneration policy;

authorize the board of directors to increase the company's share capital without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders;

authorize the board of directors to acquire treasury shares;

re-approve the board of directors' authorization to issue warrants to key employees in 2020 in accordance with the existing authorization in section 5.5 of the articles of association; and to

authorize the chairman of the meeting to file the changes to the articles of association with the Danish Business Authority.

Copenhagen, 22 April 2020

Board of directors of Better Collective A/S

