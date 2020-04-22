Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Lori J. Ryerkerk has been elected to the company's Board of Directors effective April 22, 2020.

Lori Ryerkerk (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryerkerk is the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company.

"Lori's extensive experience in the energy industry makes her a valuable addition to our board," said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. "She brings with her a wealth of both technical and commercial expertise and a passion for manufacturing. We are pleased to welcome Lori to the Board."

Prior to joining Celanese Corporation in 2019, Ryerkerk served as executive vice president of global manufacturing of Shell Downstream Inc., a business of Royal Dutch Shell plc. She served as senior vice president, refining, supply and terminals at Hess Corporation. Prior to that, she spent 24 years with ExxonMobil and served in a variety of operational and senior leadership roles.

Ryerkerk succeeds Todd M. Bluedorn who decided not to stand for re-election due to other board obligations.

"We'd like to thank Todd for his 10 years of service on the Board and for serving as chair of Eaton's compensation and organization committee during this time," said Arnold. "Todd's leadership throughout his tenure on our board has made a meaningful and lasting impact on the organization."

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 95,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

Contacts:

Margaret Hagan, +1 (440) 523-4343

margarethagan@eaton.com