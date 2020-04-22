Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC: Dividend Announcement

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 2.50 pence per Ordinary Share. This first interim dividend will be paid on 30 June 2020 to members on the register at the close of business on 5 June 2020. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 4 June 2020.

22 April 2020

