Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JDEU ISIN: CA35728V1085 Ticker-Symbol: FR2 
Frankfurt
22.04.20
10:11 Uhr
0,047 Euro
+0,003
+5,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREMONT GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREMONT GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FREMONT GOLD
FREMONT GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREMONT GOLD LTD0,047+5,68 %