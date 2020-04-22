CJL Consulting: CJL CONSULTiNG Donates Thousands to Help National Restaurant Industry During COVID-19

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / ??As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the U.S. taking down restaurants, hotels, theaters, and entertainment spaces, many of the companies that serve the food and beverage industry are putting the people of the industry that are most impacted before profits.

CJL CONSULTiNG is one of those companies. A boutique food and beverage marketing agency, the company's founder and owner has quickly pivoted her company's philanthropic arm to support the industry that sustains her business.

"I knew I had to do something," said Christie Lawler. "I knew my foundation didn't have enough money to make a dent in the crisis that is hitting our families so hard, but I couldn't just sit back and watch."

Lawler donated $12,000 over the course of one week to three different organizations, CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), Houston Shift Meal and The Alamo Family Fund, supported by Emergency Assistance Foundation.

"All of our clients have been impacted, and I have made a commitment to my team that we will not be cutting back," said Lawler. "This is a very scary time for our industry, and as a small business owner, I have to make sure that my team stays working and knows that their income is safe."

CJL CONSULTiNG's non-profit arm - The WITI Group - earned its 501(c)(3) status back in 2018 and focuses on mentoring and empowering the women who work in the food and beverage side of the hospitality industry. Lawler created the organization as a way to give back to the industry she loved so much that supports her company.

"We will all come out of this. The whole country will. But we will be changed, and it is my hope that spreading goodwill and positivity will be the new currency when we reach the other side," Lawler said. "But for now, we will do everything we can as a company to help those who need it most."

About CJL CONSULTiNG

CJL CONSULTiNG is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business specializing in food and beverage marketing, training and cultural development initiatives. The company's philanthropic arm is The WITI Group - a 501(c)(3) organization made up of more than 60 volunteers around the U.S. to promote mentorship and empowerment for women in the food and beverage industry. The company also has a weekly podcast focusing on trend makers and change agents in the national hospitality space - Lawler Out Loud: Mixing up the Mainstream.

