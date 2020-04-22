As companies transition to remote work, data discovery leader launches free, 90-day license of award-winning Enterprise Recon solution

Ground Labs, the global expert in data discovery, today announced the availability of Enterprise Recon NOW, a free, limited standalone version of its industry-leading data discovery solution, Enterprise Recon. As companies transition to remote business models in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations spanning all sizes and sectors can access Enterprise Recon NOW at no cost for 90 days. Enterprise Recon Now enables enhanced data discovery and risk management across a remote workforce.

"COVID-19 has forced organizations worldwide to transition towards a remote business model. In many cases this is not only uncharted territory for an organization, but its employees as well, creating personal data being managed outside of normal policies and procedures," said Nellie Manktelow, CEO, Ground Labs. "As the leaders in data discovery, it was important for us to offer support and a solution that can help with such a transition as well as help mitigate the risks during these unprecedented times."

Enterprise Recon NOW will be available to organizations for 90 days to access Ground Labs' award-winning Enterprise Recon solution, enabling the ability to discover, remediate and monitor over 300 data types from a single platform specifically for remote workers, including full complimentary support.

Manktelow added: "Organizations are at a crossroads as they adapt to a remote workforce, they're also feeling the pressure of adhering to evolving compliance regulations spanning several territories. Time is of the essence to understand where company data resides, and with Enterprise Recon NOW, organizations can do so quickly, seamlessly and all at no cost."

More information on Enterprise Recon NOW can be found here, or please contact now@groundlabs.com.

About Ground Labs

Ground Labs, the leading provider of data discovery solutions, enables organizations to find, secure and remediate all of their data across multiple types and locations whether it's stored on-premise or in the cloud. Ground Labs serves as the most comprehensive and trusted solution in the enterprise to confidently mitigate risk and find sensitive data. For more information, visit www.groundlabs.com.

