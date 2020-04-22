Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB: TBPMF) ("the Company"), a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. CEO of the Company, Dr. Guy Chamberland, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about a recent press release by the Company confirming the renewal of a DEA Schedule 1 license for its QIXLEEF clinical site. "The way it works is that the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has to approve the site even before we apply to the FDA," explained Dr. Chamberland. "Once you get the drug approved for a trial by the FDA, the site then has to go back to the DEA and the DEA has to add that trial to your license," he continued. "That was an essential one," he added. "Now we have no more barriers."

Jolly then asked about the Company's FDA Orphan Drug Designation, which was received for their ophthalmic clinical program. "This was one came as kind of a surprise to me," said Dr. Chamberland, noting that the program includes the treatment of serious ophthalmic conditions.

The conversation then turned to the Company's cannabinoid-based topical cream, which also recently received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Dr. Chamberland shared that the Company planned to develop a pipeline of Orphan Designated products, which are protected for seven years if granted successfully. "That is key. Many biotechs go down this path," said Dr. Chamberland.

"What are your plans for the second and third quarter?", asked Jolly. "Our strength has been to prepare and submit our drug applications, as well as other regulatory applications," said Dr. Chamberland. "You need to develop the science to convince the FDA that your drug can potentially work in this indication," he explained, adding that proving the relevance of the drug to the FDA is another important part of the process. "A lot of people fail in getting orphan drugs because they can't answer those questions."

To close the interview, Dr. Chamberland shared that the Company has adapted well to the virtual demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues to move forward with its clinical and regulatory submissions. "It's great to see the hard work the company is putting in and the work that is actually being generated because everyone is focused on their job."

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

