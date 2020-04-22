Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science Signs Distribution Agreement for DermSafe for Israel

Supply of DermSafe Expands Globally Due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), announces it has signed a distribution agreement for its DermSafe® hand sanitizer with Gad Medical Equipment Ltd. (Gad Medical) for Israel. Made without alcohol, DermSafe uses chlorhexidine gluconate; an ingredient used worldwide in hospitals as it has a proven ability to kill both bacteria and viruses. DermSafe binds to the hands and resists wash-off and rub-off for up to 4 hours post application while continuing to kill both bacteria and viruses.

The distribution agreement with Gad Medical provides the Company with the opportunity to expand sales of its DermSafe hand sanitizer through an established medical distributor outside of North America. Gad Medical, founded in 2013, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. They import and market healthcare and medical equipment as well as pharmaceuticals and consumables for hospitals and clinics. Their clients include all private and public hospitals in Israel and they are supported by a network of Israeli doctors (key opinion leaders).

Due to the pandemic, Gad Medical will be requesting an accelerated review of DermSafe by the Israel Ministry of Health. This approval would allow the expedited importation and sale of DermSafe into Israel, which would be followed by a complete final registration approval process to facilitate long-term sales in the territory.

"We are very pleased to have a distribution agreement with Gad Medical and have them initiate sales of DermSafe in Israel. Finding an effective alternative to alcohol-based hand sanitizers is fast becoming a requirement from our global customers and we have the solution for them with DermSafe," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "With the Gad Medical agreement now in place, Gad Medical will be seeking expedited approval of DermSafe due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately full approval." He added, "Gad Medical is uniquely positioned in Israel to sell DermSafe as they have an established distribution system to all medical professionals and they currently sell other medical products which contain disinfectant ingredients."

"We are pleased to be working with Ovation Science and to secure a product that can help our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for antiseptics in Israel is extremely high and we are very familiar with the outstanding benefits of chlorhexidine gluconate and subject to Ministry of Health approvals, we plan to offer DermSafe to our medical clients across Israel," said Mr. David Frances, CEO and Founder of Gad Medical Equipment Ltd.

On April 20th, Israel reported over 13,883 cases, up significantly from one month ago when it had only 433 cases. Israel is also reporting 181 deaths from the COVID-19 virus. The population of Israel in 2019 was 8.79 million. Their citizens receive medical care from the 85 hospitals in Israel along with 278 residential long-term care facilities in addition to over 2,000 private clinics. (Source: Wikipedia).

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

