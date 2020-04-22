The installation will be located in the Changbin Lunwei East district. A NT$7.2 billion loan was secured from a consortium of seven banks and the solar facility is expected to be grid-connected this year.Taiwanese solar project developer Chenya Energy Co Ltd has secured NT$7.2 billion (US$239 million) for a 181 MW floating solar project at the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park, in the Changbin Lunwei East district of the island. The money was provided by domestic lenders KGI Bank, Bank Sinopac, E.Sun Commercial Bank and First Commercial Bank alongside Singaporean business DBS Bank, Japanese institution ...

