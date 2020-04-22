Mavenir's OpenRAN vRAN deployments continue to grow globally

Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), took home the prize for 'Best OpenRAN Solution' for its dynamic and disruptive virtualized OpenRAN Access Network.

"Mavenir was recognized for their work with Turkcell, in testing and deploying OpenRAN vRAN throughout the Turkcell Group. Mavenir have been as the forefront of the TIP OpenRAN project group and continues to lead the way." said Millad Farahani, Head of Content at Layer123.

Mavenir's OpenRAN vRAN solution is deployed and running live commercial traffic, transforming the CSP's mobile network economics with potential cost reductions of over 35% while equaling performance metrics of traditional D-RAN solutions.

"As a pioneer in the implementation of the OpenRAN approach, we are pleased to see the growing number of deployments with major CSPs around the world," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "We are honored to be recognized for our OpenRAN expertise as the proven partner for CSPs looking to future proof their networks."

As a Network Software Provider, Mavenir's approach is radically different from traditional proprietary approaches. With a comprehensive portfolio of fully virtualized VNFs, cloud native virtualization of the baseband processing is extended to the edge of the network. vRAN brings increased business agility with network elasticity, flexibility, and dynamic RAN optimization. With baseband processing, centralization enables dynamic RAN adaptation through hierarchical mobility, SON, CoMP, centralized scheduling, policy enforcement, and interference control. In addition, Mavenir's vRAN is designed to support multiple Fronthaul architectures simultaneously making the vRAN solution an ideal choice for a vendor-agnostic and future-proof strategy for the CSPs.

The Network Automation Awards were announced at the Network Automation World Congress webinar on April 22, 2020.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Mavenir offers a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging innovations in IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS)), Private Networks as well as vEPC, 5G Core and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world's subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

